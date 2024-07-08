BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
7 Health Mistakes
andreash
andreash
111 views • 10 months ago

https://drericberg.com/ 


0:00 Introduction: Common health mistakes to avoid 0:05 #1 Accepting bad health tips and the worst diet advice 1:13 #2 Consuming protein powder 1:48 #3 Treating symptoms alone 2:30 #4 Reducing sodium 3:04 #5 Consuming unsaturated fats 3:38 #6 Avoiding red meat 4:25 #7 Reading nutrition labels 1. Accepting the wrong health advice as fact Just because someone is a doctor doesn’t mean you should trust them blindly. 2. Depending on protein powder for protein Protein powder is incomplete compared to animal protein. It doesn’t offer the vitamins and minerals needed to stay healthy. 3. Treating symptoms and ignoring the cause This is the main problem with the medical system. Healthcare practitioners prescribe medication to fix a problem instead of addressing the root cause. This is especially problematic when treating chronic disease because if you get off of the medication, the problem does not go away. 4. Focusing on salt reduction to reduce high blood pressure Instead of focusing on salt reduction, which will cause weakness and other problems, focus on increasing potassium. Potassium keeps your arteries healthy and flexible. 5. Choosing unsaturated fats over saturated fats Unsaturated fats like seed oils are highly refined and are in almost every ultra-processed food. Avoid them! 6. Avoiding red meat Humans have been eating red meat throughout history. It’s rich in vitamins and minerals and should be included in a healthy diet. 7. Only reading nutrition labels Nutrition facts can be confusing and misleading. You have to read the ingredients! Look for sugar, hidden sugars, seed oils, and starches. Starches are worse on your blood sugar than actual sugar. Many products that contain starches have 0 sugars listed in the nutrition facts.

 



Keywords
healthfooddr eric berg
