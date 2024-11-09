© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fired Defense Chief Gallant to Hostage Families: Troops Are Needlessly Occupying Gaza
#TruNews #RickWiles #GazaCrisis #GallantSpeaks #HostagesInGaza #MiddleEastTensions #IDFWithdrawal #PeaceInGaza #PoliticalUpdates #Netanyahu
Watch the Full Show Here - Deep State Panic Attack as Trump Plans to Shut Down Ukraine War