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World War 3 (Reseeding Life)
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7 views • December 17, 2019
The survivors of WW3 set out to reseed life on a dying Earth. A story set in the Great Reconstruction after WW3. Based on the Shattered Citadel Universe created by Michael Mangual, NYC.
VISIT SC ONLINE
http://shatteredcitadel.com/
Tons of original stories, films, and pictures.
FOLLOW SC ON FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Shattered-Citadel/165578423495854
FOLLOW SC ON BITCHUTE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/peacekeeper76/
FOLLOW SC ON BRIGHTEON
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/peacekeeper76
FOLLOW SC ON MINDS
https://www.minds.com/Peacekeeper76
FOLLOW SC ON TWITTER
https://twitter.com/Peacekeeper1776
Comments welcomed good or bad. If you like this subscribe or send me a msg for more info.
Note: This is a fictional representation of the future and its bound to anger a lot of people. You can call me racist or warmongering, I am not. Once again this is a work of fiction created by me. We all have differing opinions so be respectful of that.
VISIT SC ONLINE
http://shatteredcitadel.com/
Tons of original stories, films, and pictures.
FOLLOW SC ON FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Shattered-Citadel/165578423495854
FOLLOW SC ON BITCHUTE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/peacekeeper76/
FOLLOW SC ON BRIGHTEON
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/peacekeeper76
FOLLOW SC ON MINDS
https://www.minds.com/Peacekeeper76
FOLLOW SC ON TWITTER
https://twitter.com/Peacekeeper1776
Comments welcomed good or bad. If you like this subscribe or send me a msg for more info.
Note: This is a fictional representation of the future and its bound to anger a lot of people. You can call me racist or warmongering, I am not. Once again this is a work of fiction created by me. We all have differing opinions so be respectful of that.
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