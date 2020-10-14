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Extreme Drought hitting Colorado!!?
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168 views • October 14, 2020
Reports coming from Colorado that extreme drought it hitting the state hard!!
Here are the links:
United States Drought Monitor
https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/CurrentMap/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx?CO
A Colorado summer: Drought, wildfires and smoke in 2020
https://www.climate.gov/news-features/event-tracker/colorado-summer-drought-wildfires-and-smoke-2020
Colorado Weather: Drought Becomes Even Worse
https://denver.cbslocal.com/2020/10/01/colorado-weather-wildfire-smoke-poor-air-quality-drought-worse/
Here are the links:
United States Drought Monitor
https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/CurrentMap/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx?CO
A Colorado summer: Drought, wildfires and smoke in 2020
https://www.climate.gov/news-features/event-tracker/colorado-summer-drought-wildfires-and-smoke-2020
Colorado Weather: Drought Becomes Even Worse
https://denver.cbslocal.com/2020/10/01/colorado-weather-wildfire-smoke-poor-air-quality-drought-worse/
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