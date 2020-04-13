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Why Do they call him 'Lord' and not do what he says? - HE IS REAL!
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1 view • April 13, 2020
If those who profess to be 'Christian" took Jesus' words at face value and obeyed them, the world would be a completely different place. Most professing believers can't name half a dozen things he commanded them to do in order to receive eternal life. Why is their universal disobedience to the Son of God? Has he already explained why? We need to listen and follow him as though he is real... because... HE IS REAL!
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