BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Duke Nukem 3D (1997, Saturn)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 1 month ago

Duke Nukem 3D is a first-person shooter originally developed by 3D Realms for the PC. It was ported to the Saturn by Lobotomy Software and published by Sega. It was released in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil. The game also came out for Game.com and Playstation.
The Saturn version supports the 3D pad, the Saturn keyboard and had online-multiplayer back in the day. Fun fact: Lobotomy Software used their own engine called Slavedriver, which had been developed for their Saturn game Powerslave, for the port of Duke Nukem 3D, while they used the Build Engine, the engine of the original PC version of Duke Nukem 3D, to develop the PC version of Powerslave.

Earth is invaded by aliens yet again, and it's up to the Duke to kick them out again.

Keywords
segafirst-person shooter3d realmslobotomy software
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy