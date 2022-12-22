Myth as History: Rohl's New Chronology

Luke Smith





Sep 21, 2021

In one fell swoop, Egyptologist David Rohl has posited a change in Egyptian chronology that takes both Greek mythical history and the stories of the Bible out of idle lore and into historical plausibility.





By cutting and rearranging some 300 years of "dark ages," Rohl suggests that there is no gap between the legendary times of the Trojan War and the later historical Dorian Invasion. He also posits that very specific Biblical stories, such as the sojourn in Egypt, Exodus, the conquest of Canaan and the Kingdom of Israel have ample historical evidence if we start looking in Egypt's Middle Kingdom Period.





Note also that you can now support Not Related! by donating at donate.notrelated.xyz. Monthly pledges will only be charged at the start of the month if two episodes have been released in the previous month.





00:00:00 Introduction

00:00:45 Not Related! Is Back! (https://notrelated.xyz)

00:01:23 Rohl's New Chronology: Antidote to Mediocrity

00:03:46 The Boring Side of Chronology (Dating Pharaohs)

00:04:42 The History of the Historicity of Bible

00:06:19 The Story of Genesis in 30 Seconds

00:07:00 Genesis DEBOONKED? Traditional Chronology

00:08:56 Hebrew Israelites in the Middle Kangdom

00:10:43 Joseph's House

00:12:24 Bahr Yussef and the Sad Pharaohs

00:14:53 Evidence of Exodus and the Hyksos

00:16:46 Jericho

00:18:00 Biblical Minimalism and "Critical" Scholarship

00:23:03 Amarna Letters, Saul, David, Jonathan

00:25:35 Boomer Documentaries

00:27:44 No Risk Not Related! Funding (https://donate.notrelated.xyz)

00:29:42 Not Related! Size

00:30:35 Wittgenstein's TLP and Philosophical Investigations

00:31:30 t'Hooft as Chomsky and Amateur Spirit in Science

00:34:44 Graham Hancock and rigor

00:35:56 Marija Gimbutas and the Mother Goddess and Chalice and Blade

00:38:21 Soyence and "Skeptics"

00:39:55 Greek Mythology and the Trojan War

00:46:11 The Greek Dark Age and Greek Lineages

00:50:40 The Lords of Avaris, the Greeks and Hyksos

00:56:08 Greek Myth as Egyptian History

00:58:53 Cadmus, the Greek Alphabet and Hieroglyphs

01:04:47 Is the Aeneid just fan-fiction?

01:07:59 My personal assessment

01:12:15 What's to come in Not Related!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tNvUnoR7Pas



