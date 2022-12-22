Myth as History: Rohl's New Chronology

Luke Smith
Sep 21, 2021
In one fell swoop, Egyptologist David Rohl has posited a change in Egyptian chronology that takes both Greek mythical history and the stories of the Bible out of idle lore and into historical plausibility.
By cutting and rearranging some 300 years of "dark ages," Rohl suggests that there is no gap between the legendary times of the Trojan War and the later historical Dorian Invasion. He also posits that very specific Biblical stories, such as the sojourn in Egypt, Exodus, the conquest of Canaan and the Kingdom of Israel have ample historical evidence if we start looking in Egypt's Middle Kingdom Period.
00:00:00 Introduction
00:00:45 Not Related! Is Back! (https://notrelated.xyz)
00:01:23 Rohl's New Chronology: Antidote to Mediocrity
00:03:46 The Boring Side of Chronology (Dating Pharaohs)
00:04:42 The History of the Historicity of Bible
00:06:19 The Story of Genesis in 30 Seconds
00:07:00 Genesis DEBOONKED? Traditional Chronology
00:08:56 Hebrew Israelites in the Middle Kangdom
00:10:43 Joseph's House
00:12:24 Bahr Yussef and the Sad Pharaohs
00:14:53 Evidence of Exodus and the Hyksos
00:16:46 Jericho
00:18:00 Biblical Minimalism and "Critical" Scholarship
00:23:03 Amarna Letters, Saul, David, Jonathan
00:25:35 Boomer Documentaries
00:29:42 Not Related! Size
00:30:35 Wittgenstein's TLP and Philosophical Investigations
00:31:30 t'Hooft as Chomsky and Amateur Spirit in Science
00:34:44 Graham Hancock and rigor
00:35:56 Marija Gimbutas and the Mother Goddess and Chalice and Blade
00:38:21 Soyence and "Skeptics"
00:39:55 Greek Mythology and the Trojan War
00:46:11 The Greek Dark Age and Greek Lineages
00:50:40 The Lords of Avaris, the Greeks and Hyksos
00:56:08 Greek Myth as Egyptian History
00:58:53 Cadmus, the Greek Alphabet and Hieroglyphs
01:04:47 Is the Aeneid just fan-fiction?
01:07:59 My personal assessment
01:12:15 What's to come in Not Related!
