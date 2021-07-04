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Dr Reiner Fuellmich on the Planned Pandemic, International Lawsuits & Moving From Globalist Control to Regional Community Organization
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211 views • July 04, 2021
Update on Nuremberg 2.0 Medical Tyranny in Crimes against Humanity

Reiner Fuellmich
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is a consumer protection trial lawyer in Germany and California. He is one of four members of the German Corona Investigative Committee who are now working with an international network of lawyers who will argue this biggest court case ever, the Corona Fraud Scandal, which has meanwhile unfolded into probably the greatest crime against humanity ever.

The Corona-Committee Foundation, which is now working with attorneys worldwide, was established by four lawyers in Germany: Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Viviane Fischer, Dr. Justus Hoffmann and Antonia Fischer.

Main website for Corona Investigative Committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/
Corona Investigative Committee at Telegram: https://t.me/s/Corona_Ausschuss
Share anonymous information with the Corona Investigative Committee: https://securewhistleblower.com
www.fuellmich.com

Original video available at Jorn Luka YouTube channel.
[As a service to protect truth from censorship and to share widely, mirrored copies of this video are available at Truth Comes to Light BitChute, Brighteon, and Odysee channels. All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Please follow links provided to support their work.]
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medical tyranny
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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