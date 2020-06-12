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Banned - Vladimir Zelenko-family physician-Enough! Doctor unveils new COVID Protocol Platform to bypass treatment politics!
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173 views • June 12, 2020
NOTICE: THIS VIDEO HAS BEEN BANNED FROM YouTube! What an obnoxious company!
Politicians, crony corporations, and the media have dragged humanity through the wringer on COVID, including on what treatments work or if only a vaccine will save us. Early reports of treatment success from Dr. Zelenko and others with hydroxy/zinc were shattered by negative studies in respected journals - that subsequently retracted such studies as fake!
As a result of treatment politicization, Drs. Zelenko and Robert Campbell founded the Crowd Protocol Foundation to organize and support the treatment studies about which the world deserved to hear. They offer grants to outpatient docs for not just hydroxy but also any other promising treatment - and in the future potential therapies for other diseases facing similar political gamesmanship. Before the second wave hits us this Fall, we need all frontline docs to elevate the treatments that work - and remove the politicians and their shenanigans from patients’ lives.
Politicians, crony corporations, and the media have dragged humanity through the wringer on COVID, including on what treatments work or if only a vaccine will save us. Early reports of treatment success from Dr. Zelenko and others with hydroxy/zinc were shattered by negative studies in respected journals - that subsequently retracted such studies as fake!
As a result of treatment politicization, Drs. Zelenko and Robert Campbell founded the Crowd Protocol Foundation to organize and support the treatment studies about which the world deserved to hear. They offer grants to outpatient docs for not just hydroxy but also any other promising treatment - and in the future potential therapies for other diseases facing similar political gamesmanship. Before the second wave hits us this Fall, we need all frontline docs to elevate the treatments that work - and remove the politicians and their shenanigans from patients’ lives.
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