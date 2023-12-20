Create New Account
The Virgin Mary Warned Us A Vatican Announcement Will Shock the World! Great Confusion of Faithful!
Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Dec 19, 2023


The Most Holy Virgin Mary to Luz de Maria de Bonilla has given several messages regarding news from the Vatican that will shock many around the world. As Pope Francis approved blessings for same-sex couples under certain conditions, confusion has spread around the world.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GuavZ-_Y0Yc


Keywords
catholicvaticanblessingspope francisluz de mariavirgin maryconfusionshocking newsour ladymother and refugesame-sex couples

