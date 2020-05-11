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Covid-19_Bill Gates and the UK Vaccine Network Scandal
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32 views • May 11, 2020
This video puts forward the evidence for the corruption of the UK Vaccine Network by The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation buying influence. 32 members of the panel have received in excess of £200,000,000 in grants from The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
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