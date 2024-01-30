ANGRY FRENCH PROTESTERS REACH THE EIFFEL TOWER AND SPRAY MANURE ALL OVER GOVERNMENT BUILDINGS

What do you call a thousand men with their hands in the air running the opposite direction? Not the French people! These people have great courage and tenacity. The old jokes no longer apply.
The footage for this was over an hour long. I edited and altered the speed of this footage to maximize your viewing capacity without removing anything relevant. I’m sorry if you don’t like how I accomplished this. I’m looking out for you. I know you’ve got shit to do today.
Maybe you didn’t expect this format. Maybe you don’t like my sexy French music. Sorry, not sorry. I had to work my mojo to achieve my objectives here.
Merci
(First) song name and artist
Marly Gomontdf
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/
