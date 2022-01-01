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NEW CANADIAN LOCKDOWNS COMING - STOCK UP WITH FOOD - BIG BOOSTER PUSH - VACCINE INJURIES ESCALATING
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81 views • January 01, 2022
NEW CANADIAN LOCKDOWNS COMING - STOCK UP WITH FOOD - BIG BOOSTER PUSH - VACCINE INJURIES ESCALATING
- If you thought things were bad right now, you ain't seen nothin' yet.
They're about to tell you that a new wave has come upon us and unless you get the Booster, you will all Die.
- Vaccine Injuries going through the roof
- The only Pure Bloods left on the planet
Email: [email protected]
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/2KaO7UUpcrOK/
- If you thought things were bad right now, you ain't seen nothin' yet.
They're about to tell you that a new wave has come upon us and unless you get the Booster, you will all Die.
- Vaccine Injuries going through the roof
- The only Pure Bloods left on the planet
Email: [email protected]
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/2KaO7UUpcrOK/
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