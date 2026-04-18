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A Must watch !!!
A Real Life Hero 💐🏆💐
13:14
"I am doing it all by myself... you know, they are killing everybody, what i am supposed to do ? it is not my fault that everybody else is a coward"
Dr. Sansone also urges viewers to download, share and look to implement his bill into their governmental submissions process - The mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act - which recognises that the mRNA nanoparticle injections are already illegal according to existing law. It also creates a criminal and civil penalty for non-enforcement. He urges its adoption by Western governments.
Source
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=enbUpHvWeSM&pp=0gcJCU8Co7VqN5tD