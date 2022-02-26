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Cabals and Intrigue and Great Awakenings
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30 views • February 26, 2022
Full Blog description at: https://bit.ly/3K1fwX0
Cabals and Intrigues are in-your-face active in every corner, shadow and building top in these United States.
I want to emphasize my statement in that a cabal is ‘a secret political clique or faction.’ Well, there are no longer ‘secret political cliques or factions.’ They are in the open. As I have been discussing for decades, the Marxist and Gramsci-ites speak, act and attack with impunity. These entities are factions that are fracturing our Republic.
What about intrigues? See the link above....
Cabals and Intrigues are in-your-face active in every corner, shadow and building top in these United States.
I want to emphasize my statement in that a cabal is ‘a secret political clique or faction.’ Well, there are no longer ‘secret political cliques or factions.’ They are in the open. As I have been discussing for decades, the Marxist and Gramsci-ites speak, act and attack with impunity. These entities are factions that are fracturing our Republic.
What about intrigues? See the link above....
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