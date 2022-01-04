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Is Politics The New Religion In America?
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0 view • January 04, 2022
The American people have become so hyper-polarized that some find it impossible to be friends, date or work with someone of a different political perspective. Is that a good thing? Whatever happened to debating ideas and parting as friends, despite neither party changing their minds? In this episode Jim shares data on why people rarely change their minds, even when presented with new data.
Plus, Jim interviews Seth Radwell, author of "American Schism" and discovers that the political divide in America has been round since its founding. Afterwards, Jim chat with "The Bass Sisters" about how politics seems to be replacing religion in our modern day culture.
Subscribe to my blog before big tech censors me!
https://blog.jimstroud.com
Special thanks to my guests:
Seth Radwell, Author
https://americanschismbook.com
The Bass Sisters, Authors of "Prayer and Poundcake"
https://prayerandpoundcake.com
♫Music By♫
●DJ Quads - Dreams - https://youtu.be/SrJD8nC_kLM
●Soundcloud - https://soundcloud.com/aka-dj-quads
●Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/djquads/
●Twitter - https://twitter.com/DjQuads
●YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/user/QuadsAKA
Neon Lights America Flag Loop Motion Graphics Animated Background https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d67ufYxDjZI
Plus, Jim interviews Seth Radwell, author of "American Schism" and discovers that the political divide in America has been round since its founding. Afterwards, Jim chat with "The Bass Sisters" about how politics seems to be replacing religion in our modern day culture.
Subscribe to my blog before big tech censors me!
https://blog.jimstroud.com
Special thanks to my guests:
Seth Radwell, Author
https://americanschismbook.com
The Bass Sisters, Authors of "Prayer and Poundcake"
https://prayerandpoundcake.com
♫Music By♫
●DJ Quads - Dreams - https://youtu.be/SrJD8nC_kLM
●Soundcloud - https://soundcloud.com/aka-dj-quads
●Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/djquads/
●Twitter - https://twitter.com/DjQuads
●YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/user/QuadsAKA
Neon Lights America Flag Loop Motion Graphics Animated Background https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d67ufYxDjZI
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