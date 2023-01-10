Create New Account
Prayer to Put On the Armor of God
Divine Dimensions Library
This is the verse from Ephesians 6, about putting on the armor of God. The statements are in the first person, "I" statements, to make it more powerful.~ ~ ~ ~ ~~~~

Not a Saint but a Systembuster, Teaching People to Access the Power of their Being to Call Forth Solutions from God.

www.DDLibrary.com

