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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1622 - Harry Parnell - Report on the crime
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Parker, a felon with a long criminal history, asked to speak to Harry, who was his supervisor at the Orizon Industries steel fabrication plant. When Harry appeared, Parker stabbed him to death, severely injuring another worker who attempted to stop him, before fleeing the scene. Parker committed suicide in jail a few weeks later.
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