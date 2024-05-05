⚡️Airstrike on the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground in the Kharkov region. The precise arrival was right at the site, where enemy equipment, ammunition and personnel were located.
At the end of the objective control from the drone, you can see how Ukrainian soldiers carry out their wounded or dead.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.