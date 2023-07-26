X22 REPORT Ep 3123b - No War, No Civil War, Scare Event, [DS] Lost This Important Power,

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3123b - July 25, 2023

No War, No Civil War, Scare Event, [DS] Lost This Important Power, Not Corrupt & Serves POTUS





The [DS] is panicking because the evidence against Biden is building, they will need to remove him soon and it looks like they are preparing to do this. Obama chef was killed while the Obama's were home, is this wet work before [MO] gets ready to run. The [DS] is about indict Trump again, election interference, they will push war and civil war but the patriots know playbook.





All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





