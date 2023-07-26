Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep 3123b - No War, No Civil War, Scare Event, [DS] Lost This Important Power,
channel image
GalacticStorm
2068 Subscribers
Shop now
104 views
Published Yesterday

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3123b - July 25, 2023

No War, No Civil War, Scare Event, [DS] Lost This Important Power, Not Corrupt & Serves POTUS


The [DS] is panicking because the evidence against Biden is building, they will need to remove him soon and it looks like they are preparing to do this. Obama chef was killed while the Obama's were home, is this wet work before [MO] gets ready to run. The [DS] is about indict Trump again, election interference, they will push war and civil war but the patriots know playbook.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


🥶 This A/C Gadget Could Save a Life This Summer: 🥶

http://www.airblastpro.com

Use Promo Code July10 for an extra 10% OFF ^^^

Keywords
donald trumpmagadeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket