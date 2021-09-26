The Silent War Ep. 6106: GOP Ignores Audit, Until they Cant. Patriot Precrime, Abortion SuperLaw.

In this episode of The Silent War-Sen. Wendy Rogers unveils letter signed by 41 state legislators from across the country calling for forensic audits in each state.FBI Admits Jan. 6 Was Deep State Operation – They had Operatives in the Crowd at the US Capitol.Patriot Precrime coming soon, as DHS targets political dissent.Dems Pass Radical Abortion Without Limits Bill – Legalizes Partial Birth Abortion, Dismembering Babies, Lifts All Restrictions.30,000 Haitian migrants entered US as Del Rio camp is finally cleared.In Norway COVID-19 Can Now Be Compared to the Flu as Country Removes Pandemic Restrictions.Italy Orders Companies Not To Pay Unvaccinated Workers.Black Lives Matter NYC Leader Promises "Uprising" Against City's "Racist" Vaccine Passports.It Never Happened: Photographer Who Took Viral Border Patrol 'Whipping' Photo Says Nobody Was Whipped."Break the Fake News"All of this, and much more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat