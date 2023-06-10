"This is real terrorism. Ukrainian terrorism," says the Irish correspondent of RT channel Chay Bose.
He visited Shebekino and shares with people what he sees with his own eyes. The Irishman calls what is happening now in the Belgorod region a Ukrainian attack on civilians, terrorism. Listen up
