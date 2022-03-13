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Frontline Flash Daily Dose ‘HCQ & IVM CURE COVID’ with Dr Peterson Pierre
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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Frontline Flash Daily Dose ‘HCQ & IVM CURE COVID’ with Dr Peterson Pierre
https://rumble.com/vx9v5z-frontline-flash-daily-dose-hcq-and-ivm-cure-covid-with-dr-peterson-pierre.html

Frontline Flash™ by AFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Daily Dose: ‘HCQ & IVM CURE COVID’ (Ep. 2039 - 3.1.22). The Real Story of Good Health ~ in 120 Seconds or Less. Follow on social media @FrontlineFlash

Original Source
https://rumble.com/vw5pb5-frontline-flash-daily-dose-hcq-and-ivm-cure-covid-with-dr.-peterson-pierre.html

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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights

To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
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