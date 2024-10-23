© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Steven D Kelley - Alien Event Presentation, Oct 19, 2024, Vegas
Steven's presentation at the Alien Event:
Alien Event
The Secrets of the Santa Monica Mountain Bunker, other topics, & questions answered.
Saturday, October 19, 2024
12:15 PM to 1:45 PM (partial)
Las Vegas, NV.
Unedited! This was live streamed from a member of the audience. Hope to post the edited, full video when available!
This video is also at YT, where I got it from: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=145qVy759XE&ab_channel=WouterStroeve
Visit and join Steven's Telegram group!
https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley
Steven D Kelley's New Channel at Rumble, "Truth Cat Radio Archives":
https://rumble.com/c/c-6758501/videos
https://www.stevendkelley.com/
https://twitter.com/StevenKelley24 (banned again, @ X Monday morning, Sept 9th, 2024) : (
So catch Steven daily at his Telegram channel!
https://www.tiktok.com/@stevendkelley
Worldwide, you can listen to Steven D Kelley, on Truth Cat Radio, 'LIVE' every Thursday Night, at 9:00 pm ET, 8:00 pm CT, 7:00 pm MT, 6:00 pm PT. It plays there on a loop that week.
The 'LIVE' Thursday Night Show is at: - https://www.truthcatradio.com/
Truth Cat Radio, is 100% listener supported, please give if you like Steven's content and would like to have it keep broadcasting.
At PayPal enter to: [email protected] - Please give a gift as from a friend or family to support Truth Cat Radio. It will have to be returned if not given as a gift.
Steven's EMAIL for correspondence is: [email protected] - To request the free book on PDF, healing request, Jedi request, scheduling interviews, or questions. But, NOT for PayPal.
You can upload Steven's book for free, in the file section, at his Telegram channel, or request by email. There is also a video audio-book, reading of Steven's book on YouTube, at "Lasers, Cavers, and Magic.
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E78-ZL9Ik1Y&ab_channel=Lasers%2CCavers%26Magic