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Dr. Suzanne Humphries - are vaccines safe ? (MIRRORED)
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Dr. Suzanne Humphries - are vaccines safe ? (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Canal2ndOpinion at:-
https://youtu.be/BpC0Tbb3diI

Dr. Suzanne Humphries, a highly educated medical doctor with specialities in internal medicine and nephrology talks about vaccines, diseases and health in an interview with Canal 2nd Opinion recorded in Ängelholm, Sweden in september 2014.

Dr. Humphries worked as a kidney specialist, when she saw a connection between vaccinations and kidney damage.
She started questioning whether vaccines are safe and after doing a lot of research, she wrote a book together with Roman Bystrianyk called Dissolving Illusions, Disease, Vaccines and the Forgotten History. A book that thoroghly investigates what really reduced the death rate from different diseases that we currently vaccinate against.

Are vaccines safe? Dr Humphries gives her answer to that question by letting you decide yourself. She gives you the side of the story that is often suppressed, but necessary if you want to make your own balanced decision, and also what reduced some deadly diseases like cholera and tuberculosis in parts of the world without any vaccines at all.


Dr. Suzanne points out that she would never tell people not to vaccinate. She wants the people to listen to both sides, the for and against, and then make a decision themselves. She says the pro vaccine people are often aggressive and don't want you to hear the other side and often don’t even understand the down side to vaccination themselves.



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Canal 2nd Opinion
Sweden
http://www.2op.se

https://www.facebook.com/Canal-2nd-Opinion-260569270754045/


Links:

More about Suzanne Humphries:

http://drsuzanne.net/

http://www.dissolvingillusions.com/
Keywords
vaccinesnutritionimmunitymeasleschicken pox
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