© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How is Kamala Harris “fighting misinformation?” By spreading blatant falsehoods herself! Watch our fact check of her interview yesterday with Charlamagne tha God, Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM, where she consistently labels any criticism of her as misinformation.
PS... it looks like she's wearing those same (bugged, hearing device) pearl earrings for help that she wore at the debate. Here's the sales pitch video for the earrings:
https://www.brighteon.com/b735b08a-0df2-484e-b0df-b367101fedce
The whole interview is at:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7L4sts7I3xI&ab_channel=BreakfastClubPower105.1FM