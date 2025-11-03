DEATH JABBED PREACHER HOSPITALIZED WITH RUPTURED APPENDIX

July 9, 2024 - KENNETH COPELAND We have some good news for you! This past Sunday, at Eagle Mountain International Church, Kenneth Copeland shared his testimony of thanksgiving and praise after recovering from a recent medical issue.





In May, Brother Copeland’s appendix ruptured, causing him to be hospitalized as he recovered. As always, in true Brother Copeland fashion, he did not let this temporary setback discourage him!





Sharing the praise report of his full recovery, he gives thanks to all of you—his Partners and Friends—for your generous and unwavering commitment to pray for his total healing. We have seen the fruit of your prayers!





Watch Brother Copeland’s testimony below, including the ‘punny’ jokes that he told to his doctors in the hospital. Laughter truly does good like a medicine!

https://blog.kcm.org/praise-report-from-kenneth-copeland/





Anointing of JOY and Holy Laughter and Laughing Revival with Kenneth E Hagin

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=2VF0oIW-5LE









Remember this gem from the Covid-19 era?

(1 min 36 seconds)

Televangelist Kenneth Copeland!

https://t.me/davidavocadowolfe/177056