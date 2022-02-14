Mirroring PROOF IT IS THE MARK

Genesis 1:4 And God saw the light that it was goodGenesis 1:10 And God saw that it was goodGenesis 1:12 And God saw that it was goodGenesis 1:18 And God saw that it was goodGenesis 1:21 And God saw that it was goodGenesis 1:25 And God saw that it was goodGenesis 1:31 And God saw everything that he had made and behold it was very goodGenesis 6:8 But Noah found grace in the eyes of the Lord. These are the generations of Noah. Noah was a just man and perfect in his generations.Genesis 6:11 The earth was also corrupt before God and the earth was also filled with violence.Genesis 6:12 And God looked upon the earth and behold it was corrupt for all flesh had corrupted his way upon the earth.Genesis 6:17 And behold even I do bring a flood of waters upon the earth to destroy all flesh.Matthew 24: As it was in the days of Noah, so shall it be in the day of the comming of the Son of Man.Originally viewed at Alex Hammer's Channel from