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Mirroring PROOF IT IS THE MARK
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148 views • February 14, 2022
Genesis 1:4 And God saw the light that it was good
Genesis 1:10 And God saw that it was good
Genesis 1:12 And God saw that it was good
Genesis 1:18 And God saw that it was good
Genesis 1:21 And God saw that it was good
Genesis 1:25 And God saw that it was good
Genesis 1:31 And God saw everything that he had made and behold it was very good
Genesis 6:8 But Noah found grace in the eyes of the Lord. These are the generations of Noah. Noah was a just man and perfect in his generations.
Genesis 6:11 The earth was also corrupt before God and the earth was also filled with violence.
Genesis 6:12 And God looked upon the earth and behold it was corrupt for all flesh had corrupted his way upon the earth.
Genesis 6:17 And behold even I do bring a flood of waters upon the earth to destroy all flesh.
Matthew 24: As it was in the days of Noah, so shall it be in the day of the comming of the Son of Man.
Originally viewed at Alex Hammer's Channel from
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8pJelMYIjpRM/
Genesis 1:10 And God saw that it was good
Genesis 1:12 And God saw that it was good
Genesis 1:18 And God saw that it was good
Genesis 1:21 And God saw that it was good
Genesis 1:25 And God saw that it was good
Genesis 1:31 And God saw everything that he had made and behold it was very good
Genesis 6:8 But Noah found grace in the eyes of the Lord. These are the generations of Noah. Noah was a just man and perfect in his generations.
Genesis 6:11 The earth was also corrupt before God and the earth was also filled with violence.
Genesis 6:12 And God looked upon the earth and behold it was corrupt for all flesh had corrupted his way upon the earth.
Genesis 6:17 And behold even I do bring a flood of waters upon the earth to destroy all flesh.
Matthew 24: As it was in the days of Noah, so shall it be in the day of the comming of the Son of Man.
Originally viewed at Alex Hammer's Channel from
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8pJelMYIjpRM/
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