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UK Column News - 15th October 2021 FULL SHOW (Pick out the Truth That Interests You) Index Supplied.
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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UK Column News - 15th October 2021 FULL SHOW (Pick out the Truth That Interests You) Index Supplied.
https://rumble.com/vnu1m7-uk-column-news-15th-october-2021-full-show-pick-out-the-truth-that-interest.html
Direct:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-15th-october-2021
https://rumble.com/vnu1m7-uk-column-news-15th-october-2021-full-show-pick-out-the-truth-that-interest.html
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00:23 - Italian Pushback on the Green Pass


03:10 - MSM Disinformation on Overdrive

Sources:
*************

RTS Symposium: - https://bit.ly/3ACCzSL

'i' Article: - https://archive.is/pQE1s

City AM Article: - https://bit.ly/3G0wlQC

Sun Article: - https://archive.is/pk42B

CL Article: - https://bit.ly/3aDi6CO

NYT Article: - https://archive.is/Lbnbl

NHS Press Release: - https://archive.is/puFli

Study: - https://bit.ly/3BOmnPw





14:46 - NHS Faces A Dark Winter Again

Sources:
************

Witty Statement: - https://bit.ly/3p7wega

WO Article: - https://bit.ly/3p8I9Ku

HITN Article: - https://bit.ly/2XfhyQk

Pulse Article: - https://bit.ly/3DLUacM




22:33 - A Bad Day For The Testing Regime

Sources:
*************

Gov't Statement: - https://bit.ly/3vk4fee




28:47 - The Guardian's Transparent Agenda Backfires

Sources:
**************

Guardian Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3E09uD1




30:48 - Kyrie Irving: NBA Star Speaks Out

Sources:
****************

Sky Article: - https://bit.ly/3lLusPz

FW Article: - https://bit.ly/3FSyTQI




40:19 - What's Going On With The Vaccine Mandates

Sources:
*************

21CW Article: - https://bit.ly/3voAhFW




44:35 - The Censorship of David Miller

Sources:
*************

Petition: - https://bit.ly/3BOnlv9




50:20 - Green Fascism

Sources:
*************

21CW Article: - https://bit.ly/3j5D9CK





53:42 - The Green New Deal

Sources:
*************

Gov't Statement: - https://bit.ly/3j6AN6e

10 PP Report: - https://bit.ly/2Z2T9OK
50k gas bills



57:34 - Pig Cull For the Great Reset



01:01:08 - G7 King Sedwill Speaks

Sources:
**************

IMF Article: - https://bit.ly/3mWGwNe



01:12:12 - Using Energy As A Weapon

Sources:
**************

US - Russia Imports: - https://bit.ly/3FPAyX6

Bloomberg Article: - https://bloom.bg/3aFEfAj

Putin Statement and Interview: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=52GBUvJF_XA

'i'Article: - https://bit.ly/3j8VjTQ

Reuters: - https://reut.rs/3BOgfa2
Keywords
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