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UK Column News - 15th October 2021 FULL SHOW (Pick out the Truth That Interests You) Index Supplied.
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UK Column News - 15th October 2021 FULL SHOW (Pick out the Truth That Interests You) Index Supplied.
https://rumble.com/vnu1m7-uk-column-news-15th-october-2021-full-show-pick-out-the-truth-that-interest.html
Direct:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-15th-october-2021
https://rumble.com/vnu1m7-uk-column-news-15th-october-2021-full-show-pick-out-the-truth-that-interest.html
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00:23 - Italian Pushback on the Green Pass
03:10 - MSM Disinformation on Overdrive
Sources:
*************
RTS Symposium: - https://bit.ly/3ACCzSL
'i' Article: - https://archive.is/pQE1s
City AM Article: - https://bit.ly/3G0wlQC
Sun Article: - https://archive.is/pk42B
CL Article: - https://bit.ly/3aDi6CO
NYT Article: - https://archive.is/Lbnbl
NHS Press Release: - https://archive.is/puFli
Study: - https://bit.ly/3BOmnPw
14:46 - NHS Faces A Dark Winter Again
Sources:
************
Witty Statement: - https://bit.ly/3p7wega
WO Article: - https://bit.ly/3p8I9Ku
HITN Article: - https://bit.ly/2XfhyQk
Pulse Article: - https://bit.ly/3DLUacM
22:33 - A Bad Day For The Testing Regime
Sources:
*************
Gov't Statement: - https://bit.ly/3vk4fee
28:47 - The Guardian's Transparent Agenda Backfires
Sources:
**************
Guardian Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3E09uD1
30:48 - Kyrie Irving: NBA Star Speaks Out
Sources:
****************
Sky Article: - https://bit.ly/3lLusPz
FW Article: - https://bit.ly/3FSyTQI
40:19 - What's Going On With The Vaccine Mandates
Sources:
*************
21CW Article: - https://bit.ly/3voAhFW
44:35 - The Censorship of David Miller
Sources:
*************
Petition: - https://bit.ly/3BOnlv9
50:20 - Green Fascism
Sources:
*************
21CW Article: - https://bit.ly/3j5D9CK
53:42 - The Green New Deal
Sources:
*************
Gov't Statement: - https://bit.ly/3j6AN6e
10 PP Report: - https://bit.ly/2Z2T9OK
50k gas bills
57:34 - Pig Cull For the Great Reset
01:01:08 - G7 King Sedwill Speaks
Sources:
**************
IMF Article: - https://bit.ly/3mWGwNe
01:12:12 - Using Energy As A Weapon
Sources:
**************
US - Russia Imports: - https://bit.ly/3FPAyX6
Bloomberg Article: - https://bloom.bg/3aFEfAj
Putin Statement and Interview: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=52GBUvJF_XA
'i'Article: - https://bit.ly/3j8VjTQ
Reuters: - https://reut.rs/3BOgfa2
https://rumble.com/vnu1m7-uk-column-news-15th-october-2021-full-show-pick-out-the-truth-that-interest.html
Direct:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-15th-october-2021
https://rumble.com/vnu1m7-uk-column-news-15th-october-2021-full-show-pick-out-the-truth-that-interest.html
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00:23 - Italian Pushback on the Green Pass
03:10 - MSM Disinformation on Overdrive
Sources:
*************
RTS Symposium: - https://bit.ly/3ACCzSL
'i' Article: - https://archive.is/pQE1s
City AM Article: - https://bit.ly/3G0wlQC
Sun Article: - https://archive.is/pk42B
CL Article: - https://bit.ly/3aDi6CO
NYT Article: - https://archive.is/Lbnbl
NHS Press Release: - https://archive.is/puFli
Study: - https://bit.ly/3BOmnPw
14:46 - NHS Faces A Dark Winter Again
Sources:
************
Witty Statement: - https://bit.ly/3p7wega
WO Article: - https://bit.ly/3p8I9Ku
HITN Article: - https://bit.ly/2XfhyQk
Pulse Article: - https://bit.ly/3DLUacM
22:33 - A Bad Day For The Testing Regime
Sources:
*************
Gov't Statement: - https://bit.ly/3vk4fee
28:47 - The Guardian's Transparent Agenda Backfires
Sources:
**************
Guardian Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3E09uD1
30:48 - Kyrie Irving: NBA Star Speaks Out
Sources:
****************
Sky Article: - https://bit.ly/3lLusPz
FW Article: - https://bit.ly/3FSyTQI
40:19 - What's Going On With The Vaccine Mandates
Sources:
*************
21CW Article: - https://bit.ly/3voAhFW
44:35 - The Censorship of David Miller
Sources:
*************
Petition: - https://bit.ly/3BOnlv9
50:20 - Green Fascism
Sources:
*************
21CW Article: - https://bit.ly/3j5D9CK
53:42 - The Green New Deal
Sources:
*************
Gov't Statement: - https://bit.ly/3j6AN6e
10 PP Report: - https://bit.ly/2Z2T9OK
50k gas bills
57:34 - Pig Cull For the Great Reset
01:01:08 - G7 King Sedwill Speaks
Sources:
**************
IMF Article: - https://bit.ly/3mWGwNe
01:12:12 - Using Energy As A Weapon
Sources:
**************
US - Russia Imports: - https://bit.ly/3FPAyX6
Bloomberg Article: - https://bloom.bg/3aFEfAj
Putin Statement and Interview: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=52GBUvJF_XA
'i'Article: - https://bit.ly/3j8VjTQ
Reuters: - https://reut.rs/3BOgfa2
Keywords
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