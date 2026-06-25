Fauci Subpoenaed, Andrew Chambers, Shonna Calica, Global Natural Health Solutions, Andy Wakefield, The Bequest, Autism Research - The RSB Show 6-24-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Fauci Subpoenaed, Andrew Chambers, Shonna Calica, Global Natural Health Solutions, Homeopathic Healing, Guarana Headache Remedy, Autism Rate Debate, Infant Mortality Questions, SNAP Soda Ruling, Dad Jokes Benefit, Zero-Sugar Gut Effects, Andy Wakefield, The Bequest, Autism Research and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/rand-paul-subpoenas-fauci-dr-shonna-calica-dr-andrew-chambers-guarana-why-the-autism-surge-infant-mortality-down-child-transgender-surgery-guidance-zero-sugar-more-problems-andy-wakefield/