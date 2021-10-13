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VAERS Data Being ALTERED After Drop on 10/1/21!!!
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10 views • October 13, 2021
OPEN VAERS redbox summaries have been "updated" to reflect more Myo/Pericarditis as well as Permanent Disabilities-- which I have noted in several videos that these numbers have not changed for weeks! THEY are Deceptive evil freaks!
Please share this video!
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
http://www.vigiaccess.org/
Alistair Skinner's original Video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/N5dWLxEVXjDp/
Please share this video!
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
http://www.vigiaccess.org/
Alistair Skinner's original Video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/N5dWLxEVXjDp/
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