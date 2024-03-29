Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian Army Destroyed 7th In A Row US ABRAMS Tank and Entered The Settlement of SEMENOVKA
channel image
The Prisoner
9035 Subscribers
Shop now
290 views
Published Yesterday

It seems that the predictions of many experts and analysts that the loss of Avdiivka would be fatal for the Ukrainian Armed Forces have finally begun to come true. As it turned out, the rapid retreat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Avdiivka direction of the front negatively affected other units of the Ukrainian army, which were desperately trying to contain the offensive of Russian troops in other sections of the line of combat contact. .....................

******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
russiaukraine7th us abrams tanksemenovka

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket