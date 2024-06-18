Uncovering Deadly Microwave Radiation.

If you missed the last livestream, this clip was the main focus..





Please consider donating to the channel as it helps us to do more projects like this. Thank you.





I sure could use a cup of coffee ☕

https://buymeacoffee.com/asw 💛 Thanks 😊





Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/people/Alaska-Sky-Watcher/100029320969909/





Patreon

https://www.patreon.com/AlaskaSkyWatcher





👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://connect.climateviewer.com/





Real Fishing Life

https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos

3DogGunnit

https://www.youtube.com/@3DogGunnit/videos

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos

Luis Edward Diani

https://www.youtube.com/@luisedwarddiani7325/videos

Sunfire Sky

https://www.youtube.com/@sunfiresky2018/videos





Shared from and subscribe to:

Alaska Sky Watcher

https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos