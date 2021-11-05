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Top Scientists Warn Against COVID Jab as Patients with ADE Symptoms Fill Hospitals
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50 views • November 05, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the hospitals filling with patients suffering from symptoms associated with ADE while world leaders scramble to find out why. Meanwhile, top scientists have been warning of this very scenario after widespread COVID injections.
https://www.banned.video/
The Alex Jones Show
https://www.banned.video/
The Alex Jones Show
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