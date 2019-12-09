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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0922 - The Kilgore Kentucky Fried Chicken Massacre - Documentary
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65 views • December 09, 2019
The Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Kilgore,TX was just about to close for the day, when Hartsfield, Pinkerton, and a 3rd person, held up the restaurant at gunpoint. All five victims were taken to a nearby field and shot in the back of their heads. Opie Ann was found to have been raped by the 3rd suspect, her body found a short distance from the others. The crime went unsolved for over 20 years, until DNA linked two of the suspects to the crime.
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