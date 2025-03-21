💰Corruption EXPOSED: Biden, Burisma & USAID - Mike Benz, on Joe Rogan clip

💰Corruption EXPOSED: Biden, Burisma, and USAID

FOIA docs reveal former President Joe Biden’s $1 billion bribe to fire Ukraine’s prosecutor investigating Hunter Biden’s Burisma deal was paid with USAID funds. Worse, USAID was funding Burisma while the media was paid off to cover it up.

Emails show the State Dept and USAID knew it was a huge conflict of interest, yet used taxpayer dollars to control the media narrative and hide the Hunter Biden connection.