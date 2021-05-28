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The Apocalypse of Belief - Healing Our Culture by Bruce Lipton
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12 views • May 28, 2021
The Apocalypse of Belief - Healing Our Culture by Bruce Lipton
How to walk the paradise way believing in our own power and soveranity!
Lets look at the current process as someting positive, a long awaited revelation, a wakeup call to take back responibility for our own potential as creators of our destiny, if we overcome devisive schemes that try to control us by denying our profound oneness, we can learn from all foregone civilizations, receiving and leavin our children in their naturals state of ecstasy we allow lasting freedom - which is always the freedom of those that think differently - we pursue enlightenment for the benefit of all sentien beings!
How to walk the paradise way believing in our own power and soveranity!
Lets look at the current process as someting positive, a long awaited revelation, a wakeup call to take back responibility for our own potential as creators of our destiny, if we overcome devisive schemes that try to control us by denying our profound oneness, we can learn from all foregone civilizations, receiving and leavin our children in their naturals state of ecstasy we allow lasting freedom - which is always the freedom of those that think differently - we pursue enlightenment for the benefit of all sentien beings!
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