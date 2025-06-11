Sixteen News from 11/6/2025 Corruption - A Loss for Transparency

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/on_the_front_lines/a_loss_for_transparency_a_win_for_government_secrecy_supreme_court_ruling_makes_it_harder_to_expose_corruption_demand_accountability https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/san-antonio-food-bank-shutdown/2025/11/06/id/1233542/
https://www.defensedaily.com/northrop-grumman-hires-cfo-from-outside-defense-industry/business-financial/
https://www.notus.org/2025-election/republicans-non-white-trump-voters https://www.citizen.org/news/thousands-of-veterans-community-members-to-hold-town-halls-and-protests-against-federal-cuts-occupation-and-tyranny/
https://fedscoop.com/ai-bridges-data-sharing-gaps-for-faster-disaster-response/
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/donald-trump-reaction-oval-office-medical-emergency_n_690cfe02e4b027afb322c241
https://federalnewsnetwork.com/cme-protected-post/federal-insights/2025/11/five-tips-for-implementing-ai-in-state-government/
https://www.notus.org/congress/oversight-democrats-interview-british-royal-former-prince-andrew-windsor
https://thecapitolist.com/florida-book-ban-challenge-lawsuits-reach-appellate-courts/
https://www.chalkbeat.org/indiana/2025/11/06/todd-rokita-sues-indianapolis-public-schools-over-immigration-enforcement/ https://www.citizen.org/news/congress-must-not-reward-pentagon-abuses-with-extra-funding/ https://www.dailycamera.com/2025/11/06/colorado-auto-insurance-rates-jared-polis/
https://www.uschamber.com/improving-government/u-s-chamber-enough-congress-must-end-shutdown-reopen-government https://foreignpolicy.com/2025/11/06/trump-central-asia-c5-critical-minerals-russia-china/
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/video/supreme-court-decide-president-donald-trumps-tariff-authority-127274958
Music copyright free; https://pixabay.com/music/solo-piano-ragtime-piano-that-railroad-rag-by-ed-bimberg-1911-112115/
https://www.globalkleptocracy.net/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adam_Starchild
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brother_Paul%27s_Children%27s_Mission
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fox_Islands_(Lake_Michigan)