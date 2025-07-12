BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TCR#1130 STEVEN D KELLEY #443 JULY-10-2025 Fall of Pedo Trump. Rise of OccupyTheGetty
SDKelley Rambo Kitten
SDKelley Rambo Kitten
40 followers
87 views • 22 hours ago

“The light of Israel will become a fire, and his Holy One a flame, and it will burn and devour his thorns and briers in one day. The glory of his forest and of his fruitful land the Lord will destroy, both soul and body, and it will be as when a sick man wastes away.” 
Isaiah 10:17-18
13. You may say that the GOYIM will rise upon us, arms in hand, if they guess what is going on before the time comes; but in the West we have against this manoeuvre of such appalling terror that the very stoutest hearts quail—the undergrounds,
metropolitans, those subterranean corridors which, before the time comes, will be driven under all the capitals and from whence those captitals will be blown into the air with all their organizations and archives.
TruthCatRadio.com
100,000 Child Sex Slaves
Under The Getty.
How it started: Trump picks Lee Zeldin
How it's going: Zeldin publishes facts
page debunking claims that 'chemtrails' alter weather
Why it is - A Jewish MAGA loyalist: lee
A Satanic, Industrial Size, Child Trafficking Bunker Underground, With Miles Of Tunnels. Hollywood Tunnels Are Getty Tunnels.
They Don't Want You To
Know The Missing Children
Are Under The Getty
Shhh!
TruthCatRadio.com
OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley, [12 Jul 2025 at 07:39:46]:
Nearly 800 killed at Gaza food hubs and aid convoy routes since end of May, UN says TruthCatRadio.com

OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley, [12 Jul 2025 at 08:39:05]:
Gaza city FLATTENED
After Rafah, Beit Hanoun - no shelter for terror.
Trump Is A Pedophile
I'M ON THE LIST
It's One BIG CLUB
TruthCatRadio.com
TruthCatRadio.com
🇺🇸 🇿🇦 ❌ 🦁 — Elon Musk is reportedly consulting with Curtis Yarvin, a Jewish "right-wing thinker" and self-proclaimed monarchist, on forming a third U.S. political party.

Yarvin, influential in "tech-right" circles, has ties to figures like Peter Thiel, Marc Andreessen and JD Vance.
@CIG_Telegram

Keywords
donald trumpsteven d kelleyoccupythegettygordon gettyivanka trump gavin newsom barron trump jeffrey epstein
