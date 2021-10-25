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On Star Wars: Battlefront 2 Loot Boxes -- Dumping With Scrump #10
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0 view • October 25, 2021
Some games, you buy the game, and then you play the game to unlock its content, with harder challenges unlocking more rewarding or useful content. Other games, you get the game for free, but you can choose to buy high-end content rather than unlock it via gameplay. In both models, there's a balance between what you purchase, and what you can obtain through gameplay. But what happens when a game decides to simply be all-purchase and no-gameplay - when you have to buy a game, and then buy the content within the game? Well, that's when you get Electronic Arts' Star Wars: Battlefront 2.
This will be an irregularly uploaded show, based entirely on what's currently happening plus Scrumpmonkey's availability. And for those of you who are Patreon donators, due to the relative ease of creating this video, no, Dumping With Scrump will not incur a charge. Enjoy all the same :3
Bug Scrump at: https://twitter.com/cheekiscrump
This will be an irregularly uploaded show, based entirely on what's currently happening plus Scrumpmonkey's availability. And for those of you who are Patreon donators, due to the relative ease of creating this video, no, Dumping With Scrump will not incur a charge. Enjoy all the same :3
Bug Scrump at: https://twitter.com/cheekiscrump
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