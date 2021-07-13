© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 07-13
Follow
0
Share
Report
3 views • July 13, 2021
Our tyrant in chief, in Santa Fe, MLG keeps working overtime to destroy the economy of this state. Every time something good happens, she has to counter it with her liberal, state killing ideals. But that is happening all over this nation as the left wages war against all of us Americans.....and it is time we started fighting back while we still have something left to fight for.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.