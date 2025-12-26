Mystery Babylon #08

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Symbology and Theology of Babylon: City of Cain - Named Enoch Introduce the first builder of a city in the Bible - Cain Explore some of the deep fears and motivations of man found in Cain, also judgment of God on him after he murders his brother Abel. Begin to understand rudimentary concepts behind a city and a civilization that evolve ultimately into Babylon.