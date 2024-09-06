Photonic Bio-Hacking For EMF Protection & Holistic Health | Dr. Marlene Siegel & Dan Stachofsky

Join Dr. Marlene Siegel, a renowned holistic veterinarian, on this enlightening podcast hosted by Dan Stachofsky, founder of Essential Energy Solutions. Witness firsthand the devastating impact of EMF radiation on animal health through live blood analysis demonstrations.

As EMF exposure continues to rise, it's crucial to understand its effects and take proactive steps to mitigate them. In this episode, we delve into the science behind EMF toxicity and explore innovative solutions, including the revolutionary power of EZ water and Photonic Bio-Tuning EMF Protection

Key takeaways:

Live blood analysis: See the immediate effects of EMF exposure on red blood cells.

EZ water: Learn about the fourth phase of water and its role in mitigating EMF toxicity.

Photonic technology: Discover groundbreaking solutions for protecting your pets and yourself from harmful EMF radiation.

Don't miss this essential episode! Tune in to learn how to create a healthier, safer environment for your people, pets and plants!





