© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here is Why Nearly Everyone Has Gone Covaids Insane for Christmas
Follow
1
Share
Report
763 views • December 12, 2021
New Official TDV Telegram Channel (not a group where you can chat, you can only get notifications):https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Buy My Book "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Intro vid: It’s Christmas Time Boris Johnson & the Superspreaders: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xjG_VB-la7o
Are People Who Believe In Mandates/Restrictions Hypnotized? (Expert Says Yes)
https://youtu.be/lb95e765npo
Matt Desmet on Our Grave Situation:
https://youtu.be/CRo-ieBEw-8
Make this Viral Divine Intervention: https://2012portal.blogspot.com/2021/11/make-this-viral-divine-intervention_23.html
A Microchip Containing Your Vaccine Passport Information Can Now Be Embedded In Your Hand: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/microchip-containing-your-vaccine-passport-information-can-now-be-embedded-your-hand
Salvation Army on Dec 10: COVID-19 to blame for lack of toy donations this holiday season: https://bronx.news12.com/salvation-army-covid-19-to-blame-for-lack-of-toy-donations-this-holiday-season
Also the Salvation Army (on Dec 1): The Salvation Army says white donors should 'repent for their racist ideologies': https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-chad-prather-show/the-salvation-army-says-white-donors-should-repent-for-their-racist-ideologies?rebelltitem=1#rebelltitem1
Suspended overnight: Twitter bans largest Ghislaine Maxwell trial tracker account, @TrackerTrial: https://reclaimthenet.org/twitter-bans-ghislaine-maxwell-trial-tracker-trackertrial/
LOL! Twitter Slaps 'Unsafe' Label On American Heart Association mRNA Vaccine Warning: https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/twitter-slaps-unsafe-label-american-heart-association-mrna-vaccine-warning
Crazy lady with googly eyes saying All I Want For Xmas is the Jab for my Toddler: https://t.me/c/1264095585/19926
“COVID vaccines must be mandated for children” says coalition of childless, middle-aged women: https://www.ezfka.com/2021/12/06/covid-vaccines-must-be-mandated-for-children-says-coalition-of-childless-middle-aged-women/
INSANE! No Jab? No License? - Governments To BAN Unvaccinated From DRIVING? - Social Credit EXPOSED!: https://www.bitchute.com/video/c0MWA2GDyTJH/
Greece To Fine Elderly $114 For Every Month They Remain Unvaccinated
Fine represents a "hefty chunk" of average monthly pension payment: https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/greece-fine-elderly-114-every-month-they-remain-unvaxxed
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Buy My Book "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Intro vid: It’s Christmas Time Boris Johnson & the Superspreaders: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xjG_VB-la7o
Are People Who Believe In Mandates/Restrictions Hypnotized? (Expert Says Yes)
https://youtu.be/lb95e765npo
Matt Desmet on Our Grave Situation:
https://youtu.be/CRo-ieBEw-8
Make this Viral Divine Intervention: https://2012portal.blogspot.com/2021/11/make-this-viral-divine-intervention_23.html
A Microchip Containing Your Vaccine Passport Information Can Now Be Embedded In Your Hand: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/microchip-containing-your-vaccine-passport-information-can-now-be-embedded-your-hand
Salvation Army on Dec 10: COVID-19 to blame for lack of toy donations this holiday season: https://bronx.news12.com/salvation-army-covid-19-to-blame-for-lack-of-toy-donations-this-holiday-season
Also the Salvation Army (on Dec 1): The Salvation Army says white donors should 'repent for their racist ideologies': https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-chad-prather-show/the-salvation-army-says-white-donors-should-repent-for-their-racist-ideologies?rebelltitem=1#rebelltitem1
Suspended overnight: Twitter bans largest Ghislaine Maxwell trial tracker account, @TrackerTrial: https://reclaimthenet.org/twitter-bans-ghislaine-maxwell-trial-tracker-trackertrial/
LOL! Twitter Slaps 'Unsafe' Label On American Heart Association mRNA Vaccine Warning: https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/twitter-slaps-unsafe-label-american-heart-association-mrna-vaccine-warning
Crazy lady with googly eyes saying All I Want For Xmas is the Jab for my Toddler: https://t.me/c/1264095585/19926
“COVID vaccines must be mandated for children” says coalition of childless, middle-aged women: https://www.ezfka.com/2021/12/06/covid-vaccines-must-be-mandated-for-children-says-coalition-of-childless-middle-aged-women/
INSANE! No Jab? No License? - Governments To BAN Unvaccinated From DRIVING? - Social Credit EXPOSED!: https://www.bitchute.com/video/c0MWA2GDyTJH/
Greece To Fine Elderly $114 For Every Month They Remain Unvaccinated
Fine represents a "hefty chunk" of average monthly pension payment: https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/greece-fine-elderly-114-every-month-they-remain-unvaxxed
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.