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Here is Why Nearly Everyone Has Gone Covaids Insane for Christmas
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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763 views • December 12, 2021
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Intro vid: It’s Christmas Time Boris Johnson & the Superspreaders: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xjG_VB-la7o

Are People Who Believe In Mandates/Restrictions Hypnotized? (Expert Says Yes)
https://youtu.be/lb95e765npo

Matt Desmet on Our Grave Situation:
https://youtu.be/CRo-ieBEw-8

Make this Viral Divine Intervention: https://2012portal.blogspot.com/2021/11/make-this-viral-divine-intervention_23.html

A Microchip Containing Your Vaccine Passport Information Can Now Be Embedded In Your Hand: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/microchip-containing-your-vaccine-passport-information-can-now-be-embedded-your-hand

Salvation Army on Dec 10: COVID-19 to blame for lack of toy donations this holiday season: https://bronx.news12.com/salvation-army-covid-19-to-blame-for-lack-of-toy-donations-this-holiday-season

Also the Salvation Army (on Dec 1): The Salvation Army says white donors should 'repent for their racist ideologies': https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-chad-prather-show/the-salvation-army-says-white-donors-should-repent-for-their-racist-ideologies?rebelltitem=1#rebelltitem1

Suspended overnight: Twitter bans largest Ghislaine Maxwell trial tracker account, @TrackerTrial: https://reclaimthenet.org/twitter-bans-ghislaine-maxwell-trial-tracker-trackertrial/

LOL! Twitter Slaps 'Unsafe' Label On American Heart Association mRNA Vaccine Warning: https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/twitter-slaps-unsafe-label-american-heart-association-mrna-vaccine-warning

Crazy lady with googly eyes saying All I Want For Xmas is the Jab for my Toddler: https://t.me/c/1264095585/19926

“COVID vaccines must be mandated for children” says coalition of childless, middle-aged women: https://www.ezfka.com/2021/12/06/covid-vaccines-must-be-mandated-for-children-says-coalition-of-childless-middle-aged-women/

INSANE! No Jab? No License? - Governments To BAN Unvaccinated From DRIVING? - Social Credit EXPOSED!: https://www.bitchute.com/video/c0MWA2GDyTJH/

Greece To Fine Elderly $114 For Every Month They Remain Unvaccinated
Fine represents a "hefty chunk" of average monthly pension payment: https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/greece-fine-elderly-114-every-month-they-remain-unvaxxed
Keywords
vaccinesocial creditcovid
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