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The COVID Chronicles
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101 views • January 09, 2022
The COVID Chronicles (2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Eg5Tq7P6wkK7/
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/COVID-Chronicles-(2021):6?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
https://t.me/QuantumRhino/1531
Everything You Need to Know About MASKS
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/Everything-You-Need-to-Know-About-MASKS:1?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
AMERICA, Get that stupid FUCKING thing off your face!
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/Masks-2-%282%29:4?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
Filmed between Ireland, the UK, South Africa and Switzerland, The Covid Chronicles is a feature length documentary charting one man's remarkable rise to prominence as a "go to" Covid commentator and deep data analyst. As the Covid pandemic brought the world to a standstill, Ivor Cummins picked up speed in a very personal and passionate quest to unravel and translate the data into meaningful video bites for the general public. If you've been following the rise of Covid in any detail, you have probably seen Ivor's videos referenced. If you haven't, you probably know someone who has. The Covid Chronicles will chart Ivor's personal journey and the "great pandemic" of 2020 from a perspective few can ignore. If Covid is a disease of our time, then this is the movie of a time we - and future generations - must never forget. From the international production team that delivered Cereal Killers (2013), Run on Fat (2015), The Big Fat Fix (2016) and Extra Time (2020).
https://thefatemperor.com/the-covid-chronicles-movie-is-now-released/
STUDIES THAT SHOW INEFFECTIVENESS OF ALL TYPES OF MASKS IN PREVENTING VIRAL INFECTION ( STUDY PARTICIPANTS REPORTED LAB CONFIRMED VIRAL INFECTIONS WEARING ANY TYPE OF MASK):
Scientific Facts about Masks
https://justpaste.it/CottonMasksProtectNothing
CAL-OSHA Regulations: ”Cloth face coverings do not protect against COVD -19”
https://dir.ca.gov/dosh/coronavirus/COVID-19-Infection-Prevention-in-Logistics.pdf
California Department of Health: "Face coverings may increase risk if users reduce their use of strong defenses."
"There is limited evidence to suggest that use of cloth face coverings by the public during a pandemic could help reduce disease transmission.”
https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Face-Coverings-Guidance.aspx
FDA : “Even a properly fitted N95 mask does not prevent illness or death”
https://web.archive.org/web/20200516235249/https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/personal-protective-equipment-infection-control/n95-respirators-and-surgical-masks-face-masks
Food and Drug Administration N95 Respirators and Surgical Masks (Face Masks)
The Dangers of Face Masks - The False Science of Public Health Experts - The Covid Control Agenda
https://brandnewtube.com/v/4JzZ41
Studies that prove the same:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7680614/
https://www.hangthecensors.com/489359.html
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2749214
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1111/jebm.12381
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19216002/
https://edberry.com/wp-content/uploads/Ed/71320publiccommentmaskreport.pdf
https://www.axios.com/coronavirus-cdc-spread-e6f01870-9459-4700-8046-e365bcdee024.html
https://www.kitchenertoday.com/national-news/masks-problematic-for-asthmatic-autistic-deaf-and-hard-of-hearing-2366041
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/coronavirus-news-face-masks-increase-risk-infection-doctor-jenny-harries-a9396811.html
**Excellent Resource Links**
_____________________
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
History of the Jesuits https://justpaste.it/JesuitArchive
Truth about Viruses, "COVID19" and It's Danger
https://justpaste.it/TruthaboutViruses
no jab for me
https://justpaste.it/33u6q
A WEALTH of Covid Resources
https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea
In depth Custom VAERS Dashboard
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Death by Vaccine LOTtery
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/
Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/deaths-and-adverse-events-per-state-per-million-vaccinated-persons-for-covid-19-vaccines/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Eg5Tq7P6wkK7/
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/COVID-Chronicles-(2021):6?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
https://t.me/QuantumRhino/1531
Everything You Need to Know About MASKS
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/Everything-You-Need-to-Know-About-MASKS:1?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
AMERICA, Get that stupid FUCKING thing off your face!
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/Masks-2-%282%29:4?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
Filmed between Ireland, the UK, South Africa and Switzerland, The Covid Chronicles is a feature length documentary charting one man's remarkable rise to prominence as a "go to" Covid commentator and deep data analyst. As the Covid pandemic brought the world to a standstill, Ivor Cummins picked up speed in a very personal and passionate quest to unravel and translate the data into meaningful video bites for the general public. If you've been following the rise of Covid in any detail, you have probably seen Ivor's videos referenced. If you haven't, you probably know someone who has. The Covid Chronicles will chart Ivor's personal journey and the "great pandemic" of 2020 from a perspective few can ignore. If Covid is a disease of our time, then this is the movie of a time we - and future generations - must never forget. From the international production team that delivered Cereal Killers (2013), Run on Fat (2015), The Big Fat Fix (2016) and Extra Time (2020).
https://thefatemperor.com/the-covid-chronicles-movie-is-now-released/
STUDIES THAT SHOW INEFFECTIVENESS OF ALL TYPES OF MASKS IN PREVENTING VIRAL INFECTION ( STUDY PARTICIPANTS REPORTED LAB CONFIRMED VIRAL INFECTIONS WEARING ANY TYPE OF MASK):
Scientific Facts about Masks
https://justpaste.it/CottonMasksProtectNothing
CAL-OSHA Regulations: ”Cloth face coverings do not protect against COVD -19”
https://dir.ca.gov/dosh/coronavirus/COVID-19-Infection-Prevention-in-Logistics.pdf
California Department of Health: "Face coverings may increase risk if users reduce their use of strong defenses."
"There is limited evidence to suggest that use of cloth face coverings by the public during a pandemic could help reduce disease transmission.”
https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Face-Coverings-Guidance.aspx
FDA : “Even a properly fitted N95 mask does not prevent illness or death”
https://web.archive.org/web/20200516235249/https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/personal-protective-equipment-infection-control/n95-respirators-and-surgical-masks-face-masks
Food and Drug Administration N95 Respirators and Surgical Masks (Face Masks)
The Dangers of Face Masks - The False Science of Public Health Experts - The Covid Control Agenda
https://brandnewtube.com/v/4JzZ41
Studies that prove the same:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7680614/
https://www.hangthecensors.com/489359.html
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2749214
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1111/jebm.12381
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19216002/
https://edberry.com/wp-content/uploads/Ed/71320publiccommentmaskreport.pdf
https://www.axios.com/coronavirus-cdc-spread-e6f01870-9459-4700-8046-e365bcdee024.html
https://www.kitchenertoday.com/national-news/masks-problematic-for-asthmatic-autistic-deaf-and-hard-of-hearing-2366041
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/coronavirus-news-face-masks-increase-risk-infection-doctor-jenny-harries-a9396811.html
**Excellent Resource Links**
_____________________
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
History of the Jesuits https://justpaste.it/JesuitArchive
Truth about Viruses, "COVID19" and It's Danger
https://justpaste.it/TruthaboutViruses
no jab for me
https://justpaste.it/33u6q
A WEALTH of Covid Resources
https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea
In depth Custom VAERS Dashboard
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Death by Vaccine LOTtery
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/
Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/deaths-and-adverse-events-per-state-per-million-vaccinated-persons-for-covid-19-vaccines/
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