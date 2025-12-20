Grow A Pair [606Hz] (Music Video) - Matt Finlay

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Grow A Pair [606Hz] (Music Video) (2025)
Recorded in 432Hz base tuning with an embedded 606Hz solfeggio tone.
Taken from the EP "Government Approved" available now FREE only at https://mattfinlay.bandcamp.com
Music written/recorded/performed by Matt Finlay
Mixed by Matt Finlay & Number Six at TNP Productions LLC
Mastered at TNP Productions LLC - https://anartistcollective.com/creatives-directory/media-arts/tnp-productions-llc
ISRC AU-OXF-25-00002
Copyright Matt Finlay 2025.
Video may contain copyrighted images which are used within the terms of fair use.
