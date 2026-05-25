Memorial Day 2026: Annual Reading of the Names – Nebraska’s Memorial Day Traitors

Honoring Nebraska's Fallen Heroes: Memorial Day 2026 Reading of the Names reveals the profound stories of courage, sacrifice, and service from World War I to modern conflicts. This powerful tribute examines Nebraska's governors, senators, representatives, and state legislature across generations and their roles during America's major wars. Discover the human cost to heartland families, communities, and the enduring legacy of those who served. A thoughtful historical reflection on leadership, remembrance, and the true meaning of Memorial Day in Nebraska. Perfect for veterans, history enthusiasts, and patriots seeking deeper understanding of our shared past and future responsibilities.

Read the report and names at the Nebraska Journal Herald https://open.substack.com/pub/nebraskajournalherald/p/memorial-day-2026-annual-reading?r=4sh66m&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

Watch the accompanying report Memorial Day 2026: Nebraska Observes a Day of Remembrance and Reckoning https://youtu.be/sQJogPaP8Qw

View the original report for the updated 2026 version Nebraska Leadership's Betrayal Remembered: Sacrificing Heartland Sons in Corrupt Global Wars https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/nebraska-leaderships-betrayal-remembered and watch the video report https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kAi7s9_rnRA&t=507s

View more Nebraska Journal Herald reports https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gyklROv7N8w&list=PLmM7i2hT6hIKxMCuouLPqgFMEmbtWyzxd&index=24

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