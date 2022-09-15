The Fight for the Unborn Rages While Voices Create New Platforms for 1st Amendment | Hannah Blackburn, Clay Butcher

In two back to back interviews Dustin Faulkner introduces two separate individuals working in two separate areas that compliment a bigger picture.

Hannah Blackburn works tirelessly through Students for Life to reach young women and men to prevent abortion. As the overturning of Roe v Wade and the Dobbs decision made many think abortion was going to stop, the opposite has been true. The college campus is the battleground for all the problems the nation faces. What is happening to young women facing unwed pregnancies?



After being deplatformed through Amazon with When Harry Became Sally by Ryan T. Anderson, a book challenging transgenderism, Clayton Butcher took a different direction. When he discovered it was becoming more troublesome for Christian and Conservative authors on selling books on Big Tech platforms he launched his own. CrossCurrent Digital is set to become the newest platform for authors ignored by Big Tech.



Following a model such as Audible the platform will offer consumers a new alternative to the Big Tech universe. Can the United States prevent Big Tech control over freedom of speech? Will a new platform for publishing make it in today's climate?

