CHP Talks: Denise Mountenay—Together for Life!

May 23, 2024: My guest this week is a long-time friend, Denise Mountenay. She talks about her deliverance from the pain and shame of her three abortions and her two best-selling books, Forgiven of Murder—A True Story, The Serpent and The Seed. We discuss her work at the UN, where she works with many small countries that are standing up for life against the powerful Western globalist nations. She brings some detailed stats on the abortion-breast cancer link and other harms to women from the abortion holocaust, her involvement with the Hush documentary and her plans to produce another movie about her life.

