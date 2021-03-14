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The Tabernacle Acacia Wood Poles and the Crucifixion of Yeshua / Jesus
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44 views • March 14, 2021
My commentary on the 2021 2021Vayakhel-Pekudei Torah portions.
Other videos cited:
The Colors of God - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FckEoYWROUE
Bible verses covered:
Exodus 26:37; 36:20, 31, 36; 37:1, 4, 10, 15, 25, 28; 38:1, 6
Numbers 25:1-3, 9
Exodus 37:5, 14, 27; 38:7
John 19:17-18
1 Peter 2:24
Hebrews 12:2
Joshua 2:1; 3:1
1 Corinthians 15:20-22
Other sources cited:
A.J. MAAS, Catholic Answers - https://www.catholic.com/encyclopedia/acacia
John P. Peters, Kaufmann Kohler, Jewish Encyclopedia - https://jewishencyclopedia.com/articles/13592-shittah-tree
Dictionary of Symbols. Chevalier and Gheerbrant - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Acacia_sensu_lato
Picture sources:
https://image.winudf.com/v2/image/Y29tLmltbWVyc2l2ZVNjcmlwdHVyZS50YWJlcm5hY2xlTW9iaWxlX3NjcmVlbl8wXzE1MjYxODcwOThfMDg5/screen-0.jpg?fakeurl=1&;type=.jpg
http://www.messengerofthename.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/03/Tabernacle1.png
https://i.pinimg.com/736x/8a/fe/1b/8afe1b6a167c9a680ea057234f669d74--burning-incense-the-veil.jpg
https://www.bible-history.com/tabernacle/images/GARK29.gif
http://emmanuelenid.org/images/sermon-archive-pics/Tabernacle04-11.jpg
https://graceandtruthdotme2.files.wordpress.com/2014/05/10-1_altar-of-incense.jpg
https://www.israel-a-history-of.com/images/306xNxtabernaclebronzealtarrose.jpg.pagespeed.ic.w1s99Twh__.jpg
https://jarrettbanks.files.wordpress.com/2013/11/crown-of-thorns.jpg
https://wonderingfair.files.wordpress.com/2013/07/crucifixion-worship-jesus-cross.jpg
https://www.csmedia1.com/cogginsbaptist.org/jesus-carrying-the-cross.jpg
http://2.bp.blogspot.com/-ZJ8_fh25DyA/VRu7RNfboeI/AAAAAAAAB_M/ay2mDYM3b9A/w1200-h630-p-k-no-nu/crown-and-thorns.jpg
https://bleon1.files.wordpress.com/2014/02/conquest.jpg
Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun
Other videos cited:
The Colors of God - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FckEoYWROUE
Bible verses covered:
Exodus 26:37; 36:20, 31, 36; 37:1, 4, 10, 15, 25, 28; 38:1, 6
Numbers 25:1-3, 9
Exodus 37:5, 14, 27; 38:7
John 19:17-18
1 Peter 2:24
Hebrews 12:2
Joshua 2:1; 3:1
1 Corinthians 15:20-22
Other sources cited:
A.J. MAAS, Catholic Answers - https://www.catholic.com/encyclopedia/acacia
John P. Peters, Kaufmann Kohler, Jewish Encyclopedia - https://jewishencyclopedia.com/articles/13592-shittah-tree
Dictionary of Symbols. Chevalier and Gheerbrant - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Acacia_sensu_lato
Picture sources:
https://image.winudf.com/v2/image/Y29tLmltbWVyc2l2ZVNjcmlwdHVyZS50YWJlcm5hY2xlTW9iaWxlX3NjcmVlbl8wXzE1MjYxODcwOThfMDg5/screen-0.jpg?fakeurl=1&;type=.jpg
http://www.messengerofthename.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/03/Tabernacle1.png
https://i.pinimg.com/736x/8a/fe/1b/8afe1b6a167c9a680ea057234f669d74--burning-incense-the-veil.jpg
https://www.bible-history.com/tabernacle/images/GARK29.gif
http://emmanuelenid.org/images/sermon-archive-pics/Tabernacle04-11.jpg
https://graceandtruthdotme2.files.wordpress.com/2014/05/10-1_altar-of-incense.jpg
https://www.israel-a-history-of.com/images/306xNxtabernaclebronzealtarrose.jpg.pagespeed.ic.w1s99Twh__.jpg
https://jarrettbanks.files.wordpress.com/2013/11/crown-of-thorns.jpg
https://wonderingfair.files.wordpress.com/2013/07/crucifixion-worship-jesus-cross.jpg
https://www.csmedia1.com/cogginsbaptist.org/jesus-carrying-the-cross.jpg
http://2.bp.blogspot.com/-ZJ8_fh25DyA/VRu7RNfboeI/AAAAAAAAB_M/ay2mDYM3b9A/w1200-h630-p-k-no-nu/crown-and-thorns.jpg
https://bleon1.files.wordpress.com/2014/02/conquest.jpg
Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun
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